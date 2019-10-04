 
     
Romania's former president Iliescu, admitted to Elias Hospital

Former President of Romania Ion Iliescu has been admitted to Elias Hospital.

He went to the hospital on Friday, and doctors advised him to stay in for further investigations and treatment.

Spokesman for Elias Hospital, Dr. Silvius Negoita, told AGERPRES that Ion Iliescu is conscious and cooperating.

"His older heart problems suffer a new decompensation and it was decided for him to stay in the hospital for further investigations and treatment. Professor Balanescu, the head of Cardiology, spoke with him. They both decided that he should remain in the hospital. He is conscious, cooperative, the same Ion Iliescu the people know," the physician said.

