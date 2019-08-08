Romania's Halep advances to round of 16 at Rogers Cup

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep, WTA's 4th, succeeded a dramatic qualification for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Toronto - Rogers Cup, with prizes worth 2.83 million US dollars, after defeating US Jennifer Brady, with a score of 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Halep (aged 27), the title holder of the Rogers Cup (won last year in Montreal), needed two hours and 26 minutes to win his first singles game after winning the Wimbledon title.The Romanian national received medical care on her left leg after the second set.Halep secured a cheque worth 29,120 US dollars and 105 WTA points, and in the round of 16 she is to face off the winner of the event between Croatian Donna Vekic and Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova.