Romania's livestock exports, down 11.4pct in 2018

The exports of live animals of Romania decreased by 11.4pct in 2018, totaling 375.8 million euro, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

About half of the exports of live animals last year (173.9 million euro) went to countries in the European Union. The highest export figures were recorded in relation to Hungary (50.2 million euro), Croatia (45 million euro), Italy (29 million euro) and Greece (28.7 million euro).

As regards livestock imports, these increased by 1.2pct to 181.2 million euro, all coming from EU countries. The largest imports came from Hungary (65.3 million euro), Germany (38.3 million euro) and the Czech Republic (13.6 million euro).

Thus, last year Romania recorded a surplus of 194.6 million lei in international trade in live animals.

