 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's livestock exports, down 11.4pct in 2018

animale export

The exports of live animals of Romania decreased by 11.4pct in 2018, totaling 375.8 million euro, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics.

Read also: Banks grant 1mln euro funds to Romanian farmers, through European Investment Fund

About half of the exports of live animals last year (173.9 million euro) went to countries in the European Union. The highest export figures were recorded in relation to Hungary (50.2 million euro), Croatia (45 million euro), Italy (29 million euro) and Greece (28.7 million euro).

As regards livestock imports, these increased by 1.2pct to 181.2 million euro, all coming from EU countries. The largest imports came from Hungary (65.3 million euro), Germany (38.3 million euro) and the Czech Republic (13.6 million euro).

Thus, last year Romania recorded a surplus of 194.6 million lei in international trade in live animals.

AGERPRES .

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.