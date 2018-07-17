Romania's milk and egg production down, poultry, lamb and mutton production advances in 2017

Romania's milk and egg production was down in 2017 compared to the previous year, while the meat production increased overall, with poultry, lamb and mutton meat going up, while beef and pork followed a downward trend, shows data of released by the National Institute of Statistics.

Compared to 2016 the weight of slaughtered poultry increased 2 pct, there was a 1.8 pct increase in the weight of slaughtered sheep and goats, while the weight of slaughtered cattle was down 4.9 percent, and pork dipped 0.9 pct, resulting in an overall decrease of 0.1 pct.The total milk production was by 3.2 pct lower; the wool production inched up 0.6 pct, and the egg production dipped 3 pct, reveals the statistical survey 'Livestock and animal production in 2017'.Cow's milk production (for calves included) stood at 40.385 million hectoliters in 2017, by 1.417 million hectoliters less (-3.4 pct) than in the previous year.According to statistical figures total cattle numbers were down 1.9 pct as of December 1, 2017 compared to end-2016, standing at 2.011 million heads.The total stock of pigs decreased 6.4 pct to 4.406 million, while the total number of sheep and goats increased 1.1 pct to 11.485 million heads.The total number of poultry was down 3.2 pct to 73.289 million.Romania was fourth in the EU by the stock of sheep and goats after the UK, Spain and Greece, while for cattle and pigs it is ranked among EU's top ten.