Romania's new pick for EU Commissioner flagged by von der Leyen's team as lacking President's support

Agerpres
Ursula von der Leyen

A spokesperson from EC President-elect Ursula von der Leyen's transition team confirmed on Tuesday having received a letter from Romania's caretaker government with a new nomination for Commissioner, but pointed out that the new pick was not supported by the President of Romania.

"Given the challenges and opportunities ahead it is in our common interest that Europe moves forward without any further delay," said an official close to von der Leyen's team.

"Whoever the Romanian candidate will be, he or she should be agreeable to the President-elect and should be able to gather the necessary support of the European Parliament. In light of the institutional situation in Romania, the proposed candidate should be agreeable for all major parties. Europe is now waiting for Romania," the cited official said.

