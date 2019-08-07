 
     
Romania's Olaru advances to Rogers Cup women's doubles round of 16

Raluca Olaru

Romanian-Chinese duo Raluca Olaru/Zhaoxuan Yang on Tuesday advanced to the round of 16 of the women's doubles event at the 2.83-million-USD Rogers Cup tennis tournament in Toronto, Canada, after defeating Sofia Kenin (USA)/Anastasija Sevastova (Latvia) 6-1 3-6 12-10. 

Olaru and Yang prevailed in one hour and 16 minutes, despite having double-faulted nine times. 

Olaru and Yang secured a cheque worth 9,530 US dollars and 105 WTA doubles points, and in the next round they will play against top seed Czech pairing Barbora Krejcikova/Katarina Siniakova.

