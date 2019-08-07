 
     
Romania's Paar advances to round of 16 at ITF tournament in Hechingen

tenis

Romanian tennis player Laura-Ioana Paar qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the ITF tournament in Hechingen, Germany, with prizes worth 60,000 US dollars, after defeating 5th seed German Katharina Hobgarski, with a score of 6-3, 6-1. 

Paar's next opponent will be Russian Yana Sizikova or German Anna Gabric. 

Alexandra Cadantu, 6th seed, was defeated in the first round by Czech player Jesika Maleckova, with a score of 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, whereas Irina Fetecau was eliminated by 3rd seed Dutch Bibiane Schoofs, with a score of 6-4, 7-5.

