 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania's PM Danicla strongly condemning bloody attacks in Sri Lanka

AIPAC
Viorica Dancila

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday condemned the recent bloody attacks in Sri Lanka, showing that she is standing with the people of Sri Lanka and the bereaved families.

"I am strongly condemning the bloody attacks on the Christian community in Sri Lanka. The holy feast of Catholic Easter was shadowed by this earth-shattering news. I am standing with the people of Sri Lanka, the bereaved families, and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, " according to her message posted on the website of the Romanian Government.

As many as 158 people have died, including 35 foreigners, following several blasts on Sunday in churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, according to reports by France's AFP news agency citing police sources.

AGERPRES

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI

EXQUIS.RO

BUGETUL.RO

BLACKNEWS.RO

REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO

Externe

Sănătate

Economie

Social

Cultură si Media

Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.