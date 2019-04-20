Romania's PM Danicla strongly condemning bloody attacks in Sri Lanka

Romania's Prime Minister Viorica Dancila on Sunday condemned the recent bloody attacks in Sri Lanka, showing that she is standing with the people of Sri Lanka and the bereaved families.

"I am strongly condemning the bloody attacks on the Christian community in Sri Lanka. The holy feast of Catholic Easter was shadowed by this earth-shattering news. I am standing with the people of Sri Lanka, the bereaved families, and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, " according to her message posted on the website of the Romanian Government.

As many as 158 people have died, including 35 foreigners, following several blasts on Sunday in churches and luxury hotels in Sri Lanka, according to reports by France's AFP news agency citing police sources.

AGERPRES