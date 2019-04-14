Romania's production in construction advances 4.7pct, Jan-Feb. 2019

Romania's production in construction increased by 4.7 percent in the first two months of 2019 compared with the same period of 2018; when adjusted for working days and seasonality, it declined 1.1 percent, according to data with the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Monday.

In the first two months of 2019 as against the same period of 2018, unadjusted production in construction increased by a total of 4.7 percent. Increases were reported in capital repairs, by 18.7 percent and in new construction, by 8.6 percent. Repairs and maintenance decreased by 14.0 percent. Residential building work increased by 26.8 percent, while non-residential building work advanced 7.4 percent. Civil engineering construction work declined by 9.4 percent.When adjusted for working days and seasonality, the production in construction decreased by 1.1 percent, as reflected in a 13.5-percent decline in repairs and maintenance. Increases were reported in capital repairs, by 14.7 percent and in new construction works, by 4.2 percent. Civil engineering construction work fell by 10.8 percent. Increases were reported in residential building work, by 21.8 percent and in non-residential building work, by 3.4 percent.According to INS data, in February 2019 as against February 2018, unadjusted production in construction by 10.6 percent in all. There were increases in capital repairs, by 24.4 percent, and in new construction work, by 16.7 percent. Repairs and maintenance decreased by 14.2 percent. Residential building work grew by 38.5 percent and non-residential building work was up 23.6 percent. Civil engineering construction work declined by 12.3 percent.Adjusted for working days and seasonality, the production in construction was up 3.2 percent. There were increases in capital repairs, by 17.5 percent, and in new construction work, by 12.4 percent. Repairs and maintenance decreased by 14.8 percent. The production increased in residential building work, by 34.2 percent, and in non-residential building work, by 19.3 percent. Civil engineering construction work decreased by 13.2 percent.February 2019 compared with January 2019, unadjusted production increased by 42.7 percent, on rises in capital repairs, by 53.0 percent, new construction, by 43.8 percent, as well as repairs and maintenance, by 33.5 percent. Increases were recorded in non-residential building work (66.4 percent), residential building work (41.4 percent) and civil engineering construction work (26.5 percent).According to INS, when adjusted for working days and seasonality, the production in construction increased by a total of 13.2 percent, as a result of increases in capital repairs (27.5 percent), new construction work (13 percent ) as well as repairs and maintenance (7.9 percent). Production increases were reported in non-residential building work (35.2 percent), residential building work (7.8 percent), and civil engineering construction work (1.8 percent).