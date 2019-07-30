Romania's Ruse, Tig and Begu advance to round of 16 at Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe

Romanian tennis players Elena Gabriela Ruse, Patricia Tig and Irina Begu qualified on Tuesday for the round of 16 at the WTA tournament in Karlsruhe (Germany) - Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe, with prizes worth 125,000 US dollars.

Elena Gabriela Ruse (WTA's 179th) managed to defeat German Antonia Lottner (WTA's 186th) in two symmetrical sets, with a score of 6-2, 6-2, after just 69 minutes.

In the next round, Ruse will face off Romanian national Patricia Tig (WTA's 223rd), who also qualified on Tuesday, after defeating 8th seed Czech Barbora Krejcikova (WTA's 119th), with a score of 6-3, 6-4.

In her turn, Irina Begu (WTA's 93rd), 6th seed, advanced to the round of 16 after a victory, with a score of 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, against Czech Renata Voracova (WTA's 638th), who came for qualifications.

For qualifying in the round of 16, the contestants secured a cheque worth 2,250 US dollars and 15 WTA points.