Romania's team scores victory in qualifying round for European Women's Under-19 Championship

Romania's team defeated North Macedonia's team with a score of 3-0 (1-0), on Monday in Skopje, in Group 1 of the qualifying rounds for the European Women's Under-19 Championship in 2020.

The Romanian nationals' goals were scored by Bianca Ienovan (Fortuna Becicherecu Mic) min. 6, Madalina Tatar (Benfica) in min. 49 and Carmen Marcu (Universitatea Galati) in min. 77. Tatar missed a penalty in min.71.The team coached by Florin Bugar was made up of: Barbara Sandor - Adela Iosif, Anita Kis, Alexandra Tunoaia (captain), Otilia Durla - Claudia Pana (Grigore, 60), Krisztina Beno, Cristina Tudorache (Camelia Daneliuc, 90+2), Bianca Ienovan - Carmen Marcu, Madalina Maria Tatar.After 1-1 with Slovenia's team and 0-7 with France, the Romanian nationals scored a victory which keeps the chances of qualifying in the elite round.In the final ranking of the Group, France takes the first position with 9 points, followed by Slovakia with 4 points (7-7 goal-average), Romania with 4 points (4-8) and North Macedonia with 0 points.The first two teams of each group plus the best 3rd ranked teams will go through the elite round, so, Romania's team has to wait for the matches of the other groups to be played in order to see if it can get the ticket for the next stage.The final round of the European Women's Under-19 Championship 2020 will take place in Georgia and the participants will include the winners of the seven groups of the elite round plus the host team.