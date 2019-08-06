Romania's Tig wins July 2019 shot of the month (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Patricia Maria Tig won the July 2019 shot of the month, in a poll on the WTA website.

Tig, who returned in the limelight after winning the title at Liqui Moly Open Karlsruhe and playing the final in Bucharest, gathered the most votes for a cross shot in the semifinal at the BRD Bucharest Open against German Laura Siegemund, at score 6-2, 2-1.Tig, who had been absent for nearly two years due to injury and pregnancy, was defeated in the final by Kazakh Elena Rybakina.Ranked 2nd in the July's shot of the month was another Romanian national, namely Irina Bara with a successful lob against Russian Margarita Gasparyan, at the score of 6-4, 2-3, 40-15, in the tournament in Jurmala (Latvia).The 3rd position in the ranking was taken by Latvian Anastasija Sevastova (Jurmala), the 4th by Dutch Kiki Bertens (Palermo), and the 5th by Polish Katarzyna Kawa (Jurmala).The previous winners of the WTA Shots of the Month in 2019 were: Taiwanese Su-wei Hsieh -January, Simona Halep - February and May, Belgian Kirsten Flipkens - March, Polish Iga Swiatek - April and Danish Caroline Wozniacki - June.