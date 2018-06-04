Romania's unemployment rate down to 3.58pct in April

Romania's unemployment rate in April maintained its declining trend and reached 3.58 percent, dropping by 0.23 percentage points compared to the previous month, according to the data published on Monday by the National Employment Agency (ANOFM).

Compared to the same month of 2017, the unemployment rate declined by 0.78 percentage points.

The total number of unemployed at the end of April, stood at 313,025 persons, declining by 19,705 compared to the end of the previous month.

Of the total number of jobless registered with the local employment agencies 57,491 collected unemployment benefit, while 255,534 didn't collect any.

Compared to the previous month, the male unemployment rate declined from 4.04 percent to 3.78 percent in April 2018, while the female unemployment rate dropped from 3.53 percent to 3.35 percent.

By residence, there were 88,215 jobless people in urban areas and 224,810 in rural areas.

Most unemployed were in the 40 - 49 age bracket (94,398), followed by those aged 30 - 39 (63,263), while unemployment numbers were lowest in the 25 - 29 age bracket (19,775).

By education level, the jobless with no studies or with just primary education accounted for the highest share of the total number of ANOFM-registered unemployed (36.37 percent). The unemployed with completed secondary school accounted for 32.54 percent of the total and those with university studies represented 4.66 percent.