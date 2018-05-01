Romania's women team, splendid victory against North Korea in team table tennis World Championships in Sweden

Romania's women team scored a splendid victory against North Korea, 3-1, on Tuesday evening, in the team table tennis World Championships held in Halmstad (Sweden), which secured its first spot in Group C and qualification for the quarterfinals.

On the same day, Romania defeated Taiwan, 3-0.Romania scored four victories and lost one single match in the group, to the Netherlands.Thus, Romania took the first spot in its group's rankings, with 9 points, being followed by North Korea, 9 points, Taiwan, 8 points, the Netherlands, 7 points, Poland, 6 points, and the Czech Republic, 6 points.The top three in each group counting for the Championships Division qualify for the next level with the four groups' winners going directly to the quarterfinals. The 4-6 ranked teams will continue to play for the 13-24 spots.