Romania salutes normalization of relations among Gulf states

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) salutes the results of the 41st Summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), held in Saudi Arabia, in Al-Ula, Tuesday, where the member states of the GCC reached an agreement regarding the normalization of the relations with the state of Qatar, as well as the resuming of the sectoral cooperation, according to AGERPRES.

MAE expresses hope that "the declaration signed by the representatives of GCC member states will lead to a definitive solution of the Gulf dispute, launched on June 5th, 2017. Also, MAE expresses its full appreciation towards the mediation efforts made by the state of Kuwait and the United States of America", according to a press release of the Romanian MAE.

MAE also highlights that it supports the GCC unity, expressing hope that resuming cooperation and consolidating growth measures of trust among the member states will significantly contribute to ensuring a security, stability and prosperity climate within the Gulf region and the Middle East.