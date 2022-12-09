Romania - Schengen/AUR requests official position of Government on vote expressed by the Netherlands in JHA Council

The Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) requests an official position of the Government regarding the vote expressed by the Netherlands in the JHA Council and adds that Romania must make a "firm and quick" adjustment of the bilateral relations with countries that harm its political and economic interests at the level of the European Union, told Agerpres.

"In order to avoid future failures of the magnitude of the one recorded on December 8, Romania must make a firm and rapid adjustment of the bilateral relations with countries that harm its political and economic interests at the level of the European Union. The paradoxical and illogical gesture of the representative of the Netherlands, through which he claimed to support Romania's accession, but rejected Bulgaria's candidacy, without which the admission of our country was impossible from a legal point of view, proves that the games behind the December 8 vote were very different from the image projected in the public space," specifies AUR on Friday in a press release.

The cited source also states that it is "useless and dishonorable" for the Romanian state to continue playing a "servile and hypocritical" PR game and to ignore the clear signals of some "fierce adversaries from within the EU."

"Apparently, European solidarity is the foundation of the EU project, along with the equality of the member states before the legislation and regulations of the Union. In fact, we were the victims of a treatment based on a double standard, argued with gross falsehoods and imposed by petty economic interests. It is useless and dishonorable for the Romanian State to continue playing a servile and hypocritical PR game and knowingly ignore the clear signals of fierce opponents from within the European Union. No viable strategy can be built on the premises of an idealism divorced from reality and on the basis of wrong or false premises. After the shameful failure of politicians and political cliques, it is time for the opinion of professionals to prevail in the evaluation and assumption of major foreign policy decisions. The group of amateurs led by President Klaus Iohannis must take a step back and unlock the process of repositioning Romania in relations with external partners," AUR maintains.