Romania sees 4,212 Ukrainian asylum claims since onset of conflict

As many as 4,212 Ukrainian citizens have applied for asylum in Romania since the start of the Ukraine conflict, including 28 in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of the Interior reports on Monday, stating that asylum seekers enjoy all the rights provided by national law.

The occupancy rate of the reception centres of the General Inspectorate for Immigration is currently 87 percent.

As regards the traffic through the border crossing points, the Ministry said that 68,012 people entered Romania in the past 24 hours, including 9,582 Ukrainian citizens.