Romania sees biggest advance in construction works among EU member states

Construction works in Romania recorded a 6.2pct increase in April 2019, compared with March 2019, the biggest advance among EU member states, according to the Eurostat data released on Wednesday.

By comparison, in the Eurozone, construction works fell by 0.8pct from one month to the next, and construction works at the EU level declined by 0.6pct. Among the EU member states, construction works recorded the highest increases in Romania (6.2pct), Belgium (1.8pct) and Spain (1.6pct), and the most significant declines were registered in Slovenia (minus 7.4pct), Hungary (minus 3.8pct) and France (minus 2.3pct).

Romania ranks among the EU member states that recorded the largest increases in construction also year-on-year, with an advance of 31.2pct in April 2019 compared to the same month of 2018. It was surpassed only by Hungary, where construction works increased by 40.1pct compared to the same month of last year. In the European Union, construction works increased by 4.5pct year on year, while in the Eurozone there was an advance of 3.9pct.

According to the data provided by the National Institute of Statistics in Romania, in April 2019 compared to the previous month, the volume of construction works increased by 9pct in gross series, and as series adjusted to the number of working days and seasonality, by 6.2pct. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the volume of construction works increased by both gross series and series adjusted by the number of working days and seasonality by 33.4pct and 25.5pct, respectively.