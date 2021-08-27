 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Romania sends 100,000 COVID-19 quick antigenic tests to Rep. of Moldova

smartradio.ro
covid vaccin medic

Romania, through the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU), will send to the Republic of Moldova 100,000 COVID-19 quick antigenic tests.

"The National Emergency Management Committee approved Decision no. 64 regarding granting international assistance to the Republic of Moldova, with 100,000 quick antigenic tests," the decision's text reads.

The COVID-19 quick antigenic tests are allocated from the emergency stocks, constituted through the care of the Emergency Management Inspectorate.

The transport of those 100,000 tests towards the Republic of Moldova is done by the Department for Emergency Situations through the Emergency Management Inspectorate.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.