Romania sends 100,000 COVID-19 quick antigenic tests to Rep. of Moldova

Romania, through the National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU), will send to the Republic of Moldova 100,000 COVID-19 quick antigenic tests."The National Emergency Management Committee approved Decision no. 64 regarding granting international assistance to the Republic of Moldova, with 100,000 quick antigenic tests," the decision's text reads.
The COVID-19 quick antigenic tests are allocated from the emergency stocks, constituted through the care of the Emergency Management Inspectorate.
The transport of those 100,000 tests towards the Republic of Moldova is done by the Department for Emergency Situations through the Emergency Management Inspectorate.