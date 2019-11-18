Romania, seventh in Central and Eastern Europe by number of companies targeted by tax inspections (PwC)

Over 22 pct of companies in Romania were targeted by tax inspections in 2018, a percentage almost three times higher than in 2017 or 2016, which places Romania seventh in Central and Eastern Europe, according to a PwC survey.

"Over 22 pct of the companies in Romania were targeted by tax inspections in 2018, a percentage nearly three times higher than in 2017 or 2016, but under the average of Central and Eastern Europe of 32 pct, according to a survey conducted by the PwC Tax Controversy & Dispute Resolution (TCDR) network in Central and Eastern Europe. Romania thus ranks seventh in the region, the top spots being occupied by Bosnia and Herzegovina (63 pct), Bulgaria (48 pct), Poland, (48 pct) and Czechia (35 pct)," a release of the consultancy company sent on Monday to AGERPRES shows.

Both in Romania, as in the other countries in Central and Eastern Europe, most tax inspections regarded profit tax and value added tax. In Romania, inspections targeted, in 45 pct of cases, aspects relating to profit tax, over the regional average of 34 pct, and 36 pct had in view value added tax, compared to 27 pct at the level of Central and Eastern Europe.

According to Dan Dascalu, in regards to profit tax, the most often checked aspects regard intra-group transactions, the deductibility of expenses with services and transfer prices, while in the case of VAT, the most frequent aspects relate to deductions.

Regarding the value of additional payment obligations established by the fiscal control teams, in most cases the sums were under 100,000 euro, more specifically 43 pct of responders from Romania and 51 pct of responders from Central and Eastern Europe. At the other extreme, the survey showed that 18 pct of inspections led to charges between 1 and 5 million euro in Romania, as compared to the European average of 5 pct.

Over half of the responders in Romania (55 pct) did not contest the decisions issued following tax inspections, at the level of Central and Eastern Europe the percentage being 62.

In context, the consultants mention that the reasons for which the responding companies chose not to contest were either acceptance of the conclusions of the inspection, or the small number of aspects identified during the control, either, in a smaller proportion, the lack of trust in the system to solve challenges.

In the March - September 2019 period, PwC ran a survey in the realm of fiscal services and dispute resolution, in 17 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, which saw the participation of 872 respondents in various companies. The main purpose of the survey was to identify and analyze information referring to the relations between taxpayers and fiscal authorities - the assistance offered to taxpayers, aspects regarding tax inspections, as well as aspects that regard fiscal disputes and their resolution.

PwC is a network of companies present in 158 countries that has over 276,000 professionals that offer services in the realm of audit, fiscal consultancy and business consultancy.