Romania signs order for 9m CureVac vaccine doses

Romania's Ministry of Health has recently signed an order for an additional 9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses with the German company CureVac, Health Minister Vlad Voiculescu announced on Wednesday.

"The prime minister has already expressed his readiness to allocate the necessary resources to procure all the vaccines that are available. The Ministry of Health has recently signed an order for an additional 9 million CureVac vaccine doses, one of the products that has not yet been approved, but there is still a clear understanding that if the process goes further if the vaccine is approved, it will reach in reasonable quantities - as I said, I am talking about 9 million doses - in Romania as well," said the minister.

According to him, currently in Romania there are more closed-end vaccination centres than open-end centres."As many as 30% of vaccinations are outside the vaccination platform. There is an appointment scheduling platform and then there is the National Vaccination Register. These two must be put together. (...) We currently have more closed-end centres than open-end centres. Open-end centres means centres where everyone can schedule an appointment. Closed-end ones means that only a part of the Romanian population can schedule an appointment. That worries us," said Voiculescu.