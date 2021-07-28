Romania, silver medal in men's coxless four event

Romania won the silver medals in the Tokyo Olympic Games, on Wednesday, during the men's coxless four race, through Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Semciuc, Stefan Berariu and Cosmin Pascari.

The Romanians finished in 5 minutes and 43 seconds 13/100, arriving at 37/100 from the Olympic champions. The four components of the Romanian team are European runner-ups in Varese, Italy this year, and world runner-ups in Linz, Austria in 2019. Tiganescu, Berariu and Pascari are also European champions in 2018, in Glasgow.

Romania thus achieved its second medal in rowing, after the gold medal was won by Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis in the women's double sculls event.

The record of the Romanian rowing team in the Olympic Games reached 20 gold medals, 20 silver and 9 bronze.

Romania's medals record in the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 has now reached three medals, one gold and two silver (one achieved by Ana-Maria Popescu for women's individual épée).