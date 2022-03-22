Romania supporting Ukraine - News of the Day

The 27th day of war in Ukraine. Romania continues its actions to support Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv authorities.

Here is a selection of the main news of Tuesday, March 22:* Romania and Poland strongly support the integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia into the European Union, President Klaus Iohannis said on Tuesday, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda."Romania continues to carry out complex actions in support of refugees from Ukraine. In this regard, we had an exchange of views and good practices with the President of Poland regarding the measures implemented by each state to manage the wave of refugees. We also highlighted the logistics hub in Suceava becoming operational, which ensures the takeover of assistance for Ukraine, but also for the Republic of Moldova," Iohannis added.* Poland's President Andrzej Duda spoke in Bucharest on Tuesday of supporting the European aspirations of the Republic of Moldova, Georgia and Ukraine, adding that obtaining the candidate country status is a very necessary aid, especially for Ukraine."We'll underscore together with Mr President [Iohannis] the European perspective, both of Ukraine, as well as the Republic of Moldova and Georgia, the countries that need this European perspective, as well as those that need to be in the European Union in the near future, in the weeks to come. We shall have to obtain the EU candidate country status. This aid will be very helpful, especially for Ukraine," the Polish President said, according to the official translation.* Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca met, on Tuesday, at the Victoria Palace, with a delegation of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, led by President Francesco Rocca, who is on official visit to Romania, with new measures to coordinate the efforts to manage the flow of Ukrainian refugees generated by the Russian military aggression being adopted. According to a release of the Government sent to AGERPRES, the discussions touched on the solidarity and humanity manifested by Romanians, together with the integrated intervention of authorities together with the civil society and representatives of international humanitarian organizations.* Romania could take over from Poland, in case of need, refugee patients from Ukraine, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health Adriana Pistol told a press conference on Tuesday."We are in constant contact with our neighbouring countries, especially Poland, which has the largest number of refugees and, if necessary, we are ready to take over patients to be treated in Romania. Our partners in Poland will probably decide that a transfer is needed depending on the local organization. There are, according to what we have seen so far, a lot of cancer patients, especially children who need various types of care. Some of them have left Poland for other European countries. This mechanism works based on a permanent collaboration between the neighbouring states of Ukraine and under the coordination of the European Commission, and patients have the right to choose which country they will go to," the Secretary of State explained.According to official data, 49 refugee patients from Ukraine are currently hospitalized in Romanian hospitals, most of them with chronic conditions.* Europol and the European Commission have expressed their intention to support the Romanian Border Police in managing the situation on the border with Ukraine, by sending officers specialized in combating illegal migration and human trafficking, in a first stage, informs the General Inspectorate of the Border police (IGPF). According to the same source, on Tuesday, secretary of state with the Ministry of Interior police quaestor Bogdan Despescu and general inspector of the Romanian Border Police chief police commissioner Victor Stefan Ivascu had a meeting with an Europol delegation, at the IGPF headquarters.* The Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation is extending its 'Aid for Refugees' project between March and June, in order to support countrywide humanitarian efforts, a release informs on Tuesday. A network of social and support services consisting of partner companies, initiative groups and NGOs will provide immediate and medium-term support to refugees from Ukraine. Also, the Margareta of Romania Royal Foundation will provide accommodation, services and social counseling to refugees arriving in Bucharest, primarily for mothers, children and grandparents.* The organizers of Romanian Creative Week (RCW) are launching, during the second edition of the event scheduled in Iasi, May 20-30, "Manifest of Now", an art critique platform in the public space. According to a press release, Manifest of Now is a critical platform where invited artists will "discuss", through the means of art in public space, about current topics. The first to be invited is Nikita Kadan, from Kyiv. The 40 year old artist has displayed in many prestigious galleries and museums around the world, being invited twice to the Venice Biennale, one of the most important art events in the world.* A convoy of humanitarian aids organized by the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) together with the National Rail Freight Wagon Movement Federation, left Romania for Ukraine on Tuesday, according to a press release sent by the trade union organization. The humanitarian aids are intended for Ukrainian railroad workers, who are making extraordinary efforts to ensure the continuity of the railway transport service in war conditions, the press release said."The risk to which they are exposed and the conditions in which the Ukrainian railway employees work these days is difficult to imagine. They are confined to work while lacking minimum rest conditions, and also lacking food and medicine. Through this initiative, we express our solidarity with our colleagues in Ukraine, in an attempt to cover to some extent the shortcomings they are facing during this period," the press release said.The humanitarian convoy left Halmeu station for Ukraine and includes more than 500 sets of mattresses, pillows, blankets, bed sheets and nearly 4 tonnes of food.* Ukrainian soprano Nadiya Yurko and her children were housed for four days at the centre for refugees at Primary School 13, Bucharest, District 1, and arrived in Germany on Tuesday, according to District 1 Mayor Clotilde Armand."Nadiya Yurko arrived in Germany today and would like to thank those who helped her during this difficult time for her people," Armand wrote on Facebook.The Bucharest local administration provides Ukrainian refugees with shelter, three meals a day and medical assistance.* More than 1,200 Ukrainian children in eight refugee centers in northern Bucharest have been involved in educational and fun activities at the Kaia Activity Centers, set up by a team of volunteers from a communications company."More than 1,200 Ukrainian children in eight refugee centers in northern Bucharest have been involved in educational and fun activities in the Kaia centers implemented since March 8 through the efforts of 75 volunteers," said representatives with the V + O Communication, the organization that founded the Kaia Centers.Within these centers there is a daily program for children, which includes various activities, coordinated by teachers, students and volunteer students. These include: games, recreational activities and educational activities (introductory courses in English, Romanian).* Iryna is a former dancer born in Ukraine, who lives in New Zealand, from where she came to Sibiu to help volunteers that are gathering food, toys, clothes, drugs and other things necessary for refugees at the Zacaria warehouse. Iryna has decided to stay for the moment in Sibiu, in order to come to the support of Ukrainians running from the war, because she wanted to be involved, to be "part of something, even at a smaller scale.""It's about hope and a huge desire to help people," she stated.* Hundreds of refugees will gather for the first time on Wednesday, in the Thalia Hall, a theatre and concert hall in central Sibiu, where the first show dedicated to them will take place, featuring as special guests Radu Nechifor, Mariana Anghel, Aurora and Sandel Mihai, but also two Ukrainian dancers, Ekaterina and Victor Tomashek, who also came to Romania to save their lives, announced the organizer of the event, Alina Vintila."Ilie Micu Folk School of Arts and Crafts, together with the State Philharmonic, with the support of the Sibiu County Council, organizes on Wednesday, March 23, starting with 16:00, at Thalia Hall, an artistic show dedicated to children and all the Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war and who came here, in Sibiu. Through this artistic event, we want to bring a ray of joy and hope for these souls full of emotions and sadness in these moments. Thanks to our partners, the Sibiu Red Cross, the United Hands Association, AGERPRES. We also thank the Sibiu Ballet Theater. In this show we have special guests, whom we thank: Radu Nechifor, Mariana Anghel, Aurora and Sandel Mihai and Ekaterina and Victor Tomashek from the Odessa National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet. We look forward to seeing you!" said Alina Vintila, manager of the Ilie Micu Popular School of Arts and Crafts in Sibiu.* The international aid organization World Vision will set up 15 Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) for the reception of mothers and children from Ukraine, which will be located in Ukraine as well as in Romania and in the Republic of Moldova, the organization announced in a release on Tuesday. In these locations, mothers and children will be offered food and essential hygiene products, will be able to rest and will receive counseling from psychologists and social assistance workers. These shelters will also be a place for children to play, learn and spend much needed time away from the crisis. Reception facilities for children and mothers cannot replace an entire social protection and/or education system, but they can make up for some of their needs so that returning to a normal life be as easy as possible, the organization said.