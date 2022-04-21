Romania supporting Ukraine - News of the Day

The 57th day of war in Ukraine. Romania continues its actions to support Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv authorities, according to agerpres.ro.

Here is a selection of the main news of Thursday, April 21:

* Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the delegation of the American senator Steve Daines at the Victoria Palace on Thursday, with the two officials addressing issues related to the security situation in the region, as a result of the Russian military aggression in Ukraine.

According to a Government's release, the prime minister presented our country's efforts to be with the Ukrainian people, with a focus on managing the flow of refugees and the humanitarian hub in Suceava, which integrates support from the European Union and other states.

"The Government is continuing to facilitate Ukrainian exports affected by the blocking of ports at the Black Sea, in order to protect supply chains and ensure food security for countries dependent on agricultural products in Ukraine," the release said.

* As many as 7,704 Ukrainian citizens (going up by 4.8% from the previous day) have entered Romania, on Wednesday, through border crossing points nationwide.

Since the start of the conflict and until April 20, at 24:00, 759,004 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

* A service will be held, on the night of the Resurrection, in Church Slavonic, for the refugees from Ukraine, in the Old Metropolitan Church, the Church of St. George in Iasi.

The communication director of the Iasi Archdiocese, Lucian Apopei, said that on Resurrection night, at the Metropolitan Church in Iasi, refugees from Ukraine will be able to enjoy moments of religious comfort, being able to attend the Resurrection service rendered in Church Slavonic, language that is used for services in Ukraine as well.

"According to the custom, after we receive at midnight the Holy Light from His Eminence Father Teofan, Metropolitan of Moldova and Bucovina, the Ukrainian parishioners will then be able to participate, on the grounds of the Metropolitan court, in the Resurrection service officiated in the St. George Church - the Old Metropolitan Cathedral, where the service will be celebrated by Fr. Dumitru Popescu, a Romanian ethnic from Ukraine, and Fr. Vladislav Nedelcu, a Church Slavonic speaker and priest at the Talpalari Church of Iasi," said Lucian Apopei.

* Ukrainian choreographer Viktoriya (Vika) Medviedieva has found in Bucharest a refuge from the war that rages in her country and has already organized dance workshops in her new home city, in the AREAL studio behind the Romanian Athenaeum.

According to the artist, before the dawn of February 24 war was a remote and highly unlikely prospect, but now she wants Ukrainians to be believed when they relate about the aggressions taking place in her country.

She came to Bucharest after spending 40 days in her home city of Kyiv, where she tried to help as much as she could. On Friday she will leave for western Ukraine to meet with friends and family for the Easter holidays.

"Now I think that Kyiv, where I live, is much more dangerous, because there's the second phase of the war going on there and there are bombings all over Ukraine. I decided to take a break, because ever since the outbreak of the war I tried to help people and troops as a volunteer," Medviedieva told AGERPRES.

She considers art to be a great power. "Many Russian artists are silent now. I think they're afraid, they don't know what to do, because as an artist you don't get involved in politics. But now we all need to talk about it," she underscores, voicing her hope that art will prevent such aggressions from happening again. "When you create something, a performance, people will remember it. Maybe people will try to forget the war, but we will still have our art as a reminder that such things are not allowed to ever happen again," says Viktoriya Medviedieva.