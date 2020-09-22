Romania supports introduction of pork and poultry on list of products eligible for coupled support payments

Romania supports an allocation of at least 15% of the national ceiling for coupled support and the introduction of pork and poultry on the list of products eligible for coupled support payment, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, said in Brussels.

He attended the AgriFish Council of Ministers meeting on Monday. The main topics on the Council's agenda were the post-2020 CAP reform package and the Regulation on the CAP Strategic Plans. There was also information and exchanges of views on agricultural trade, as well as discussions on nutrition labeling in the main visual field of food packaging.

"As regards redistributive payment, our country considers that greater flexibility should be granted to Member States, taking into account the specifics of each region/category of farmers, as well as the agricultural development national policy. In this regard, support was voiced for the repeal of the restrictive provision for redistributive payment or its modification, so that each Member State has the flexibility to set the level of the amount planned for one year of application without the constraint to fit within the average payment per hectare for direct payment. With regard to coupled support for income, Romania supports an allocation of at least 15% of the national ceiling for coupled support and for the inclusion of poultry and pork on the list of products eligible for coupled support payment," reads a press release of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) sent to AGERPRES on Tuesday.

On the subject of labeling, the Agriculture minister stated that Romania supports the application of a harmonized model at the level of the European Union through which to provide the nutritional information of the food product in a simple, visible way, easily understood by the consumer. Romania aims to make a substantial contribution to establishing a harmonized scheme at EU level and, in general, to achieving the objectives of the Farm to fork strategy, which will allow consumers to have access to healthy, safe and nutritious food.

The Romanian official pointed out that Romania cannot support the introduction of a minimum percentage for eco-schemes in the proposed form, but in the spirit of compromise, it can accept a minimum ceiling of 5% introduced gradually.

During his speech, the Romanian Minister of Agriculture supported the need to discuss and clarify the issues regarding the environmental ambition of the CAP, so that an agreement on the CAP package is obtained.