Romania to continue its substantial contribution to implementing NATO-EU joint declaration

Romania will continue to make a substantial contribution to the implementation of the new priorities and guidelines under the Joint Declaration on EU-NATO Cooperation signed on Tuesday, "in the spirit of complementariness and synergy of the efforts of the two organisations," Romania's Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said on Tuesday.

According to the Romanian Foreign Ministry (MAE), Aurescu added that the NATO foreign ministers' meeting hosted in Bucharest at the end of November 2022, "prompted the adoption of this declaration, giving the opportunity to express support for deepening co-operation between EU and NATO", told Agerpres.

"Romania was one of the most active supporters of deepening co-operation between the two organisations, emphasising at all political levels the strategic significance of the adoption of the third NATO-EU joint declaration in the current security context. Romania is welcoming the message of unity and complementarity of the efforts that the new declaration promotes. The practical relevance of the areas addressed in the declaration reflects a high degree of complexity of the contemporary security environment, contributing to the consolidation of NATO's role in providing collective defence of its members and the Transatlantic Partnership," the Romanian chief diplomat also shows.

MAE shows that the signing of the new cooperation declaration, after the joint declarations adopted in 2016 and 2018, "follows the strategic coordinates of the decisions adopted by the North Atlantic Alliance at the Madrid Summit of June 2022, as well as the objectives agreed upon at the European Union level under the Strategic Compass adopted in 2022."

"In the current security context marked by the effects of the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine, the approach of the two organisations is a substantial message regarding the attachment of NATO and the EU to democratic values and spirit. The NATO-EU cooperation platform was strengthened under this new declaration by emphasising areas of major importance in the current security context, such as geostrategic competition, resilience, protection of critical infrastructure, emerging and disruptive technologies, the security implications of climate change," according to MAE.