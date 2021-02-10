Romania to give Moldova personal protective equipment to fight against COVID-19

Romania's emergency foreign humanitarian aid provided free of charge to Moldova in the latter's effort to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic will consist, in a first stage, of personal protective equipment worth almost 11 million lei, with the shipment to be provided by Romania's General Emergency Management Inspectorate (IGSU) February 11 -13, Prime Minister Florin Citu informed on Wednesday.

"Following the visit of the President of Romania to the Republic of Moldova and implicitly the decisions taken and the activation by the Republic of Moldova of the European Civil Protection Mechanism on February 4, 2021, the Government of Romania decided to grant free external emergency humanitarian aid to Moldova. The Romanian delegation participating in the mission will be composed of eight IGSU officials," Citu said at the end of a government meeting.

He added that for starters personal protective equipment will be offered: 1.5 million surgical masks, 100,000 FFP3 surgical masks, 100,000 coveralls, 100,000 non-sterile gloves.

AGERPRES