Romania to grant CBRN protection and monitoring materials and equipment for Ukraine

The National Emergency Management Committee (CNSU) approved during Wednesday's session, which took place at the headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MAI), a decision to grant international aid for Ukraine, according to a Government briefing.

The source mentions that through the CNSU a decision was made for granting international aid for Ukraine, consisting in CBRN (Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear) protective and monitoring equipment.

During the same meeting, CNSU also adopted a decision on taking out some products and material goods from the state reserves and assigning Bistrita-Nasaud County to endow the gym of the Bistrita Sports Program High School in order to accommodate refugees from Ukraine.