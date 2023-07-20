Romania to receive EU funds worth EUR 400 million for spending with Ukrainian refugees

The government debated, on Thursday, in the first reading, a draft ordinance on the basis of which Romania will receive European funds worth 400 million euros for the expenses of the Ukrainian refugees, informed the spokesman of the government, Mihai Constantin, told Agerpres.

According to him, the Piece of legislation will allow the recovery of a substantial amount of the expenses incurred for the support of the transit and the accommodation, the assistance of the Ukrainian refugees who chose Romania as a country of destination or transit after the start of the Russian aggression.

"This mechanism will be managed, first of all, by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in collaboration with other ministries, to balance the balance in this chapter," declared Constantin, at the Victoria Palace.

Most likely, stated Mihai Constantin, the piece of legislation is going to be adopted in next week's government meeting.