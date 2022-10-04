Romania to set up national artificial intelligence hub

Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Transformation Sebastian Burduja said on Tuesday that his ministry will set up a national artificial intelligence (AI) hub.

He told an event about artificial intelligence on Tuesday at the Polytechnic University of Bucharest (UPB), that the national hub will be a place for researching AI.

According to the Burduja, Romania is "a bit behind" in terms of AI in general, but that can be "a blessing," because it can adopt the latest AI recommendations. He said that a national AI council will be responsible for drafting and completing a national AI strategy, told Agerpres.

He added that Romania has the "key ingredient" that will lead to progress with AI research at the global level, namely "brilliant minds."

According to the minister Romania has very good premises to become a new AI star.

In his turn, UPB Rector Mihnea Costoiu said that the university has an AI research centre operating on European funds.