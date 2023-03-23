Romania-US Agreement: Citizens can accumulate periods worked in both countries for pension rights

Romania and the United States of America have concluded the Social Security Agreement and the Administrative Arrangement for its implementation, with the signing of the two documents by Minister of Labour Marius Budai and US Ambassador in Bucharest Kathleen Kavalec, during a ceremony held at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Thursday.

The Minister of Labour underlined that the signing of the Social Security Agreement between Romania and the USA is the fruition of efforts by both administrations to benefit citizens and to better protect their social security rights, told Agerpres.

"We have a large community of Romanian origin in the US, people who live and work there, who actively contribute to the development of ties between our countries and who will be happy to benefit from the provisions of such a Social Security Agreement (... ) The Agreement in the area of social security aims to ensure the continuity and protection of benefits and pension rights in the context of movement between the two countries, through the possibility of aggregation of periods worked, both in Romania and the United States of America in order to open the right to pension," said Marius Budai.

He added that regulating the legal framework in the area of social security between the two countries, on the basis of coordination, for the entire period also allows the determination of the legislation applicable to migrant workers.

"The negotiation of the two texts has been done with permanent reference to the specificities of the national legislations and to the advantages for the potential beneficiaries, namely citizens and insured persons of the two countries, with respect for equal treatment and in the spirit of reciprocity," said Marius Budai.

US Ambassador Kathleen Kavalec explained that the Agreement offers real and tangible benefits.

Romania and the United States have an unwavering and enduring friendship, based on shared values and long-term commitments. It grows with every step we take to bring our peoples closer together and offer them real and tangible benefits. The signing of this Social Security Agreement does just that. Social security agreements protect the benefits of those who have divided their working lives and careers between two or more countries, said Kathleen Kavalec.

She added that the agreement signed between Romania and the US will allow both sides to take into account periods of contribution in the other country in order to acquire entitlement and access to benefits.

The US Ambassador underlined that this agreement, which is an important and beneficial step, was reached after a decade of sustained efforts and cooperation between the two countries and their representatives.