Romania, U.S. to jointly set up a Transnational Crime Investigation Unit

The government submitted for approval at its Wednesday meeting a memorandum for the initiation of negotiations for the establishment in Romania of a Transnational Crime Investigation Unit (TCIU), the Ministry of the Interior informs.

The planned structure, which will be created after the necessary legal framework is set in place, will be a hub tasked with monitoring the entire South-Eastern European region, with the aim of reducing crime in this area.

The mission of the TCIU will be to dismantle criminal organizations by the joint efforts of the operative teams that take action for arresting and probing offenders and by facilitating the exchange of information and the development of bilateral investigations into crimes related to Romania, the U.S. and other states in the South-Eastern European region.

"The Center's activity will greatly contribute to strengthening cooperation on the combat of drug and human trafficking, financial fraud, economic crime, as well as to intensifying the exchange of data with the American authorities regarding illegal migration. I am convinced that this Center will contribute to solving a much larger number of cross-border crime cases and will be a true hub for cooperation with neighboring states," Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode said, as cited in the release. AGERPRES