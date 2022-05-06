Romania: Victory Day, Europe Day, Independence Day to be celebrated by military ceremonies

Military ceremonies, wreath-laying, as well as various commemorative events will take place all across Romania on May 9 and 10 to mark WWII Victory Day, Europe Day and Romania's National Independence Day, according to the Defence Ministry (MApN).

On May 9, at 09:00hrs, EEST, a military and religious ceremony will take place at the Monument of the Heroes of the Fatherland before the Carol I National Defence University.

On May 9 and 10, an international conference called "Wars of independence, diplomacy and society. New perspectives and approaches of the Eastern Question 1875-1878" will take place. The event marks the 145th anniversary of Romania's independence.

Similar military ceremonies, as well as themed exhibitions, film galas and other military activities will be held on May 9 and 10 at the country's major garrisons.

AGERPRES