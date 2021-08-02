Romania vying for medals at European Under-15 Table Tennis Championships in Croatia

Romanian athletes will be vying today for medals at the European Under-15 Table Tennis Championships in Varazdin, Croatia, in individual events, after the men's team won silver, agerpres reports/

In the men's singles, Romania has three players in the quarter-finals: Iulian Chirita, Horia Ursut and Dragos Bujor, according to the website of the Romanian Table Tennis Federation. Chirita beat Martin Froseth of Norway 4-0 on Sunday and in the quarter-finals he will play Belgian Tom Closset; Horia Ursut will face Russian Aleksei Samohin after beating Daniel Berzosa of Spain 4-0, and Dragos Bujor will meet France's Felix Lebrun after a win over Croatian Leon Benko (4-1).

In the men's doubles, Iulian Chirita and Drago Bujor will play in the semi-finals he Spanish-German pairing Daniel Berzosa/Lleyton Ullmann, after a 3-0 win in the quarter-finals over the Sweden's David Bjorkryd/Elias Sjogren.In the women's singles, Bianca Mei-Rosu reached the farthest, losing to Portuguese Matilde Pinto 2-4.Mei-Rosu and German Annett Kaufmann will team up in the final against Irish-Spanish duo Sophie Earley/Silvia Coll, after in the quarter-finals they beat Ukrainians Veronika Matiunina/Anastasia Khachaturova 3-2.In the mixed doubles event, Chirita and Mei-Rosu lost in the quarter-finals to Poles Milosz Redzimski/Wiktoria Wrobel 1-3.