Romania wants to reach 10 GW renewable energy by 2027 (minister).

Romania wants to reach 10 GW of renewable energy by 2027, and in the next two to three years another 3 GW will be put into the grid, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu announced on Monday.

"In June we will complete the evaluation and signing of contracts for the almost 3 GW of renewable energy, solar and wind, through the PNRR, because there has been an oversubscription of projects. We have a lot of projects, in total almost 3 GW of renewable energy. This means that in the next two to three years we will have at least another 3 GW in the grid. We want to have 10 GW of renewable energy by 2027," Virgil Popescu said at the Energy Forum, at Financial Intelligence.

He mentioned that the construction of the 1,700 MW natural gas-fired power plant has started at the Mintia site.

In his opinion, evacuating energy from east to west and balancing Romania's entire energy transmission system will have to begin.

"We are in discussions with European partners, with Emirati partners to be able to start this project. I am convinced that we are very close to reaching an agreement," said Virgil Popescu.

At the same time, the Minister of Energy wants to discuss with ANRE and all distributors in order to prioritise their investments to be able to take as much renewable energy as possible into the electricity distribution system, told Agerpres.

"Prosumers have increased a lot and this is a great thing. In a briefing from Transelectrica, which came to us yesterday, we are talking about almost 660 MW installed by prosumers in the grid. Just think, since the change in the legislation, from December 2021, which we have made, it is practically an explosion - and it is a gratifying thing," Virgil Popescu added.

Regarding the NuScale SMR modular reactors, Virgil Popescu stressed that they are working on the process of completing funding.