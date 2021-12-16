Romania will grant assistance to Republic of Moldova to attract investments

The Minister of European Investments and Projects, Dan Vilceanu, on Thursday discussed with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Development of the Republic of Moldova Andrei Spinu the stage of the joint territorial cooperation programmes funded by the European Commission and the facilities offered by EU for new joint projects that can be supported by European funds, the relevant Ministry informed on Thursday, agerpres reports.

According to the press release, the two officials agreed to set up a joint technical group to provide expertise in accessing various sources of funding and to support the European integration of the Republic of Moldova through and with Romania.

Minister Dan Vilceanu presented the funding opportunities offered from sources other than joint territorial cooperation programmes, such as European programmes, mechanisms and initiatives managed directly by the European Commission, where the Republic of Moldova can be a partner.The Minister of Infrastructure and Regional Development of the Republic of Moldova highlighted the priority areas in which cooperation with Romania is desired, as follows: transport, construction, regional development, energy and energy efficiency, underscoring the importance of joint projects on infrastructure.