Romania will have a committee for artificial intelligence

The minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Sebastian Burduja, signed an order regarding the establishment, organization and functioning of the Romanian Committee for Artificial Intelligence, as a result of the Memorandum regarding the establishment of this Committee approved in the Government meeting on November 11, 2022.

According to a press release, the document was published in the Official Gazette.

The Romanian Committee for Artificial Intelligence is an advisory body under the patronage of the Prime Minister of the Romanian Government, with the technical secretariat provided by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitization (MCID).

The committee has the mission of supporting MCID in the exercise of its state authority attributions in the field of research-development, innovation and digitization, through proposals regarding the regulation, coordination, monitoring and evaluation of activities regarding artificial intelligence, as well as its development in Romania.

Committee members will be organized in four functional areas: the academic and research environment, the private environment, the public environment and civil society.AGERPRES