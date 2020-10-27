Romania wins bronze at European Rowing Coastal Challenge 2020

Romania won a bronze medal at the European Rowing Coastal Challenge 2020, a competition that took place at Marina di Castagneto Carducci (Italy), October 23-25, according to a press statement released by the Romanian Rowing Federation (FRC), according to AGERPRES.

The Coastal Rowing Challenge is a rowing competition that takes place at sea. Due to the more difficult race conditions, the boats are wider and more robust than those normally used in rowing.

The events of this competition will be included in the Olympic calendar starting with the 2024 Paris Games, according to FRC.

Romania won the bronze medal in the Men's Quadruple Coastal Rowing race, the Endurance event, by a crew made up of Vasile Agafita, Cosmin Carpea, Costel Mihalescu, Cristian Cojocaru and helmsman Florin Stefan.

Romania participated in this first European edition of this competition in which over 300 athletes from 14 countries ran, having lined up seven rowers who raced in seven events: Patricia Cires, Andrada Morosanu, Vasile Agafita, Cosmin Carpea, Costel Mihalescu, Cristian Cojocaru and Florin Stefan. The athletes were trained for this competition and accompanied by Antonio Colamonici and Marius Bacaoanu.

Andrada Morosanu finished the women's single beach sprint race on the 4th place, and also 4th was Cristian Cojocaru in the men's race.

Romania could not miss the first edition of the European Coastal Rowing Challenge. We come home with a bronze medal. A promising start, especially because these competitions will become Olympic events in 2024. I want to congratulate everyone on their performances and I also congratulate coaches Antonio Colamonici and Marius Bacaoanu, who trained the rowers for the challenge. They have demonstrated once again how hardworking, ambitious, good and determined they are to always achieve remarkable results, Chairwoman of the Romanian Rowing Federation Elisabeta Lipa is quoted as saying in the statement.