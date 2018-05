Romania won four medals - one gold, one silver and two bronze ones - at the European Judo Kata Championships, held in Koper (Slovenia) last weekend, according to the Romanian Judo Federation.

Alina Zaharia and Alina Cheru won the title of European champions at Ju No Kata, the same as last year in Malta, but also a bronze medal in the open category.The pair Iulian Surla / Aurelian Fleisz won the bronze in the Nage No Kata evewnt, at the age group 2, and in the open they took the silver medal.