Romania wins four medals at International Earth Science Olympiad

Romania won one gold and three silver medals at the 13th edition of the International Earth Science Olympiad in Daegu, South Korea, held between August 26 and September 3.

According to a press statement released by the Romanian Education Ministry (MEN), Constantin-Petrisor Ciausescu, an eleventh grader of the Gib Mihaescu Collegiate High School of Dragasani, Valcea County, won the gold medal.

His group colleagues Eva-Maria Savin (10th grade Mihai Viteazul Collegiate High School of Bucharest), Stefan Dimitriu (10th grade Andrei Saguna Collegiate High School of Brasov) and Gabriel-Darius Mardaru (10th grade Mircea cel Batran Collegiate High School of Constanta) won the silver medals.

The team was coordinated by teachers Catalina Serban of the Bucharest School Inspectorate and Cristina Parvu of the National Centre for Evaluation and Examination.

"The selection of the team was made at the end of the National Earth Science Olympiad, held in Suceava in February 2019, and the team's preparation took place in Bucharest," according to MEN.

The International Olympiad of Earth Sciences is a competition in which the competitors individually take a theoretical and a practical test. In order to encourage collaboration among students from the participating countries, international teams are set up that receive research topics on environmental pollution in a certain geographical area and the task of carrying out a project with possible solutions to improve problems in that area.

This year's edition saw the participation of 163 pupils from 41 countries.