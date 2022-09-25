Romania wins gold medal in women's eight (W8+) at World Rowing Championships in Racice

Romania's women's eight (W8+) crew won the gold medals at the World Rowing Championships in Racice, in the last event held on Sunday in the competition in the Czech Republic.

Romania (Magdalena Rusu, Iuliana Buhus, Adriana Ailincai, Maria Tivodariu, Madalina Beres. Amalia Beres, Ioana Vrinceanu, Denisa Tilvescu, Victoria-Stefania Petreanu) dominated from start to finish, being clocked with a time of 06 min 01 sec 14/100, ahead of the Netherlands (06:05.04) and Canada (06:07.51).

Romania had not won gold in this event at the 2017 World Championships in Sarasota (Florida).

Romania's men's eight (M8+) (Mihaita Tiganescu, Mugurel Vasile Semciuc, Florin Arteni, Constantin Adam, Marius Cozmiuc, Sergiu Bejan, Stefan Berariu, Florin Lehaci, Adrian Munteanu) ranked last, the sixth, with a time of 05 min 31 sec 30/100. Great Britain ranked first (05:24.41), followed by the Netherlands (05:25.52) and Australia (05:27.72).

Romania won four gold medals at the World Championships in the Czech Republic, on Friday through Ionela Cozmiuc, in lightweight women's single sculls, on Saturday at men's double sculls (Marius Cozmiuc and Sergiu Bejan), and on Sunday in women's double sculls (Ancuta Bodnar and Simona Radis) and women's eight, told Agerpres.

The delegation of our country participated with 11 boats and 35 athletes at the World Championships in Racice, managing to qualify nine in the finals for medals. The final tally was four gold medals, three fourth places and two sixth places.

In the medal rankinga, Great Britain took first place, with 7 gold, 1 silver and 4 bronze, followed by Italy, 5-3-1, and Romania, 4-0-0, etc.

The previous edition of the World Rowing Championships took place in 2019, in Ottensheim (Austria), and Romania won two silver medals, in the men's four sculls and the women's double sculls.