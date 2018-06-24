Romania wins its first gold medal at European MMAF championship

Romania won its first gold medal at a European mixed martial arts championship, thanks to Mihai Dorobantu, and finished with a six-medal tally the 2018 IMMAF European Open Championships hosted last week by the RIN Grand Hotel in Bucharest.

Romania lined up 11 fighters, eight for the senior competition and three for the youth division. Unfortunately, Romania did not win any medals in the youth competition, but it offset that by winning six medals in the senior competition: gold by Mihai Dorobantu; two silvers by Ana-Maria Mavru and Radu Zarioiu, and three bronze medals that went to Cristian Iorga, Raluca Dinescu and Julia Luiza Ghita.Also, the Romanian who represented Austria, Bogdan Grad, also managed to rank third, alongside Cristian Iorga.This is the first time Romania wins a gold medal at an international mixed martial arts championship organised under the aegis of IMMAF, in a very highly competitive event. This edition was attended by athletes from 26 countries and organised by the International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) in collaboration with the Romanian Kempo Federation.