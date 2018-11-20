Romania wins over Montenegro 1-0, ranks 2nd in Nations League

Romania's football national team defeated the team of Montenegro, 1-0 (1-0), on Tuesday night on the Gradski Stadion of Podgorica, thus ranking 2nd in the Nations League Group 4 C Series.

The tricolours had a very good match in Podgorica and missed several goal occasions, yet they got a victor through the goal by George Tucudean (44), with help from goalkeeper Petkovic, the Montenegrins failing to score a penalty in min. 72.

Romania closes the group and the year 2018 undefeated, counting for seven victories and three draws. This was Romania's first win over Montenegro in four official matches.

Romania needs a victory and for Serbia to record a tie at the most so that the tricolours end on first position. Serbia promoted to the second value range and will go to a play-off game to qualify for the EURO 2020. If Serbia gets the qualification following the EURO 2020 preliminaries, Romania will take its place in the play-off for the European Championship in the next two years.