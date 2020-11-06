Romania wins two gold, five silver, two bronze medals at Balkan Mathematical Olympiad 2020

Romania won nine medals, two gold, five silver and two bronze medals, at the Virtual Balkan Mathematical Olympiad, the 37th edition of the Balkan Mathematical Olympiad.

According to the data published by organisers, Memis Edis of the Constanta International High School of Informatics won the gold for a perfect score, finishing first in the overall ranking. Another gold medal went to Iustinian Cristian Constantinescu of the George Bacovia Gymnasium School of Bucharest.

The silver medals went to Radu Andrei Lecoiu of the Ienachita Vacarescu Collegiate High School of Targoviste; Darius Lazea of the Gheorghe Sincai Collegiate High School of Baia Mare; Nguyen Tran Bach and Diana Tolu from of the Bucharest the International Informatics High School, and to Tudor Darius Carda of the AT Laurian Collegiate High School of Botosani.

Andrei Gheorghe Luca of the Bucharest the International Informatics High School and Andrei Moldovan of School no. 79 in Bucharest won the bronze medals.