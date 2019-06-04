romania2019.eu/Commissioner Hogan: More money for small, medium-sized farms through CAP

European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan argues that more money will be available for EU small and medium-sized farms through the new Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), and that adopting a bioeconomy strategy will allow the creation of around one million new jobs in the EU in the next 10-12 years.

As you can see, there is intense debate in the Agriculture Council on the CAP budget, right now, under Romania's Presidency, and this will be decided by the end of the year in the European Parliament. The European Commission has emphasized the importance of having more money for small and medium farmers. This is our proposal, Phil Hogan said on Tuesday in Bucharest, before the start of the informal meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries ministers.

We want to create about one million new jobs in EU countries in the next 10-12 years and today, in the Council, we will identify concrete steps to make sure that the entire rural environment benefits from investments, added Phil Hogan.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Petre Daea said that more details about what will be discussed and decided at the informal Council meeting, the main theme of which is 'Research in Agriculture and Bioeconomy - Building Synergies', will be provided at the press conference at the end, but confirmed that there will be more money for small farmers under the new Common Agricultural Policy.

Petre Daea chairs on Tuesday the informal meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries ministers (Informal Council), organized at the Palace of the Parliament in Bucharest, in the context of Romania's holding the Presidency of the Council of the European Union.

Attending the informal meeting alongside the EU Agriculture and Fisheries ministers are European Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development Phil Hogan, European Commission Director-General Jerzy Plewa, Director General - General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union, Angel Boixareu Carrera, and COPA-COGECA Secretary General Pekka Pesonen Juhana.

The main subject of discussion at the June 4 informal Agriculture and Fisheries Council is 'Research in Agriculture and Bioeconomy - Building Synergies'.

The Romanian Presidency has identified bioeconomy as a priority of its term and, in this view, has already organized on April 5, in Bucharest, the High Level Conference on 'Agricultural Research and Innovation - a Basis for the Development of European Agriculture, Rural areas and Bioeconomy.

On June 2 - 3 the European officials present in Bucharest visited the sites of major agricultural investments in Romania.

