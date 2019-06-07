romania2019.eu/EconMin Badalau: Standardisation is undoubtedly key-element for success of Internal Market

Standardization is a key-element for the success of the Internal Market and its adaptation to change is an objective but also a challenge for the European standardization, reads the speech of Economy Minister Niculae Badalau conveyed to the participants in the event entitled "Standards connect markets", organized by the Ministry of Economy and the European Commission, with the support of the National Standardization Body.

"The current markets are evolving rapidly, especially as a result of technological development and digitization. The adaptation of the Internal Market to these changes is an objective but also a challenge for the European standardization," said Niculae Badalau, in the speech read by Bogdan Constantin Andronic, State Secretary of the Ministry."It is about politicians, authorities, economic operators, professional associations working together to get practical results of public policies. (...) It is about the creation and functioning of a true partnership, which is the essence of the Joint Initiative in the field of standardization. Many of you here have actively participated in this process. It was an exemplary collaboration that generated and will continue to generate results!" said Niculae Badalau.He mentioned that, speaking of the need to adapt to change, the objectives and actions of the Joint Initiative in the field of standardization should not stop here. Both the new European Commission team and those in charge of European policies should continue to do so."Standards are essential assets in maintaining and enhancing the competitiveness of European companies in an increasingly globalized market. In this context, we fully agree with the objective of the European Commission and the European standardization organizations to ensure the greatest possible synergy between European standards and to promote their fullest use globally," Niculae Badalau said.