Romania2019.eu/ European Commissioner Avramopoulos calls on EU member states to conclude agreement on asylum system

European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos on Thursday called on the EU member states to conclude a comprehensive agreement regarding the European asylum system, so that Europe may be better prepared for future challenges, including migration.

We have to find temporary solutions regarding the migrants' debarkation, but, at the same time, we need to reach a comprehensive and structured agreement regarding our common asylum system. We've done a lot of things on the migration topic. We are not longer at the same point as we were three years ago, but we have to do more in the future, because we don't know what the future holds for us. Europe should be better prepared for future challenges. As I've said, we did a lot, but we can do more in the future. In this sense, we need solid political will from all member states, European Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos stated upon his arrival at the Palace of Parliament in order to attend the informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Ministers of the EU, organised by the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council.The European official has shown optimism in relation to the files on the agenda of the European home affairs ministers during the Romanian Presidency at the EU Council.The European elections are getting close, but allow me to say something very important in my view: the upcoming elections shouldn't paralyse us, but, on the contrary, this is why we are today in Bucharest, we must unite our forces in order to show a solid political will and advance, the high dignitary said. As I said, all the elements are on the table. All the governments are inspired by the same feeling of duty toward our Union. The [European] Commission fulfilled its part of responsibility and it is here to endorse the member states. I am counting very much on the Romanian Presidency to reach an agreement, Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos mentioned.On the other hand, Dimitris Avramopoulos underscored the necessity to strengthen Schengen, which in the diplomat's view represents the greatest achievement of all times.Regarding security, we must work together in order to solve the security issues, especially the online and offline terrorism. We have to do more regarding this matter, it's what the citizens want from us, the European official added.Also attending the informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs (JHA) Ministers of the EU are European Commissioner for Security Union Julian King, EU Counter-terrorism Coordinator Gilles de Kerchove, Chair of the Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs Committee of the European Parliament (LIBE) Claude Moraes, Director of Frontex Fabrice Leggeri, Director of the European Union Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) Michael O'Flaherty and representatives of some European agencies.After the conclusion of the Home Affairs section of the informal meeting of the JHA Council, Interior Minister Carmen Dan and European Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos will hold a joint news conference.