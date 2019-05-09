Romania2019.eu/ Klaus Iohannis: Soon we'll join Schengen and be free of CVM

Romania will soon join the Schengen Area and will be free of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM), on Thursday said President Klaus Iohannis, in central Sibiu, in the Big Square ahead of the EU informal Summit.

"We have worked very hard and this matter - Schengen - has been addressed so many times. Even today I'll have a talk with the European leaders about Schengen. And yet things are not always as we imagine. Unfortunately, we have politicians who have shown Europe that we do not have just a nice side, unfortunately, we also have politicians who attack the Judiciary, we have politicians who sadly attack the European bodies, as well. And, given the circumstances, instead of moving forward, of being fully accepted, in the Schengen Area, included, those talks about the rule of law in Romania have occurred, talks that obviously were commenced by our politicians who want something different than the good of Romania," the president said.Klaus Iohannis stressed that Romanians want to be Europeans, adding "I promise you we will remain [Europeans, ed. n.] and I can also promise you that shortly, probably not today, but soon, we will be in the Schengen Are and will be free of the CVM."