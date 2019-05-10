Romania2019.eu/UPDATE/Iohannis: Today, Europe has come to Romania; today, Romania has proven to be profoundly European country

Europe has come to Romania today, and Romania has proven to be a profoundly European country, President Klaus Iohannis said in Sibiu on Thursday.

"I greet the people of Sibiu, I greet all our guests, I greet my friend Mr. Donald Tusk, president of the European Council. My dear ones, a great day for us, a big day for us, Romanians, a great day for Sibiu. Today, on Europe Day, we have celebrated in the most appropriate and the most dignified way, together with all the European leaders, in the heart of Romania, here, in Sibiu. It could not have been better. My dear ones, remember, today, 9 May, Europe has come to us, in Romania. Today Romania has proven to be a deeply European country, and today, Romania has proven to be a welcoming country, and today Romania has received Europe at home," said Iohannis, in a speech given on the stage arranged in Sibiu's Big Square.The head of state congratulated the people of Sibiu for the "very, very good" impression they have made to the European leaders at the informal EU summit."I thank Sibiu, I thank the people of Sibiu, I thank all the people and institutions that have contributed to this remarkable success of ours, the Romanians', starting with Sibiu City Hall and Mrs. mayor. Now, after the meeting is over, after approving the Sibiu Declaration, after discussing the agenda of the future of the European Union, it is time to meet here in the Big Square and celebrate together. I am very glad that with me on the stage are Junii [Junii Sibiului, folk dance ensemble, ed.n.]. Today, not only Europe Day will remain in our memory, today is the day Romania received Europe at home, today we have proven that we are Romanians and we are Europeans. Congratulations and thanks to everyone!" Now, music and dance," Iohannis said.The head of the state spoke at the opening of the folk show of the "Cindrelul - Junii Sibiului" ensemble and Delia's concert, organized by the Sibiu City Hall to mark Europe Day and the informal summit of EU heads of state or government.Among the spectators there were high-ranking European officials who participated in the summit.