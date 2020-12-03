Romanian Academy Awards:Gigi Caciuleanu, Doina Lemny, Ion Grigorescu, among personalities granted 'Cultural Distinction'

Choreographer Gigi Caciuleanu, art historian Doina Lemny and visual artist Ion Grigorescu were awarded, on Thursday, the Cultural Distinction Diploma on behalf of the Romanian Academy - for the "Brancusi. Sublimation of form" Exhibition within the Europalia International Festival, according to AGERPRES.

The event took place at the Romanian Academy Awards ceremony, held in online format, the awards being announced by the President of the Romanian Academy, Ioan-Aurel Pop.

The same award was granted for the organization of the exhibition to the director of the National Museum of Romanian History, Ernest Oberlander-Tarnoveanu, the director of the "Radu Stanca" National Theater in Sibiu, Constantin Chiriac, and the director of the "Romanian Youth" Society, Professor Marin Cazacu.

Historian Cosmin Popa; the editor-in-chief of the magazine "Convorbiri literare", Mircea Platon; Valentin Marin, Scientific Secretary of the Romanian Committee of History and Philosophy of Science and Technology; the director of the Accademia di Romania in Rome, Rudolf Dinu, and the lawyer Iulian Rusanovschi also received Cultural Distinction Diploma for their fruitful cooperation with the Romanian Academy.

On this occasion, the Romanian Academy also awarded the diploma "Academic Merit" to the "Curtea de la Arges" magazine - on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of its founding; to the Institute of Computer Science Iasi - on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of its establishment; to "G. Calinescu" Institute of Literary History and Theory - on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of its establishment; to Ladislau Gyemant - at the celebration of 73 years of life, for his scientific activity.

The same diploma was granted to the Romanian Cultural Institute for the fruitful cooperation with the Romanian Academy and its works dedicated to the Great Union Centennial and the magazine "Caiete Critice", for the fruitful cooperation with the Romanian Academy and for the cultural merits in these years dedicated to the Centennial.